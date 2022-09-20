Patti Mease, 80, of Hollister MO passed away on September 18, 2022 at her home.
She was born on May 5, 1942 in Reeds Spring, MO, the daughter of Wayne and Vera Bass Goodall.
Patti is survived by her husband Carol Mease of Hollister; two daughters, Traci Henderson of Hollister and Tammi Barnett of Republic.
A Celebration of Life Service for Patti Mease will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 at Greenlawn Funeral Home in Branson. A visitation will be gin at 1 p.m. prior to the services at the funeral home.
Burial will be at a later date in the Evergreen Cemetery.
Arrangements under the directions of Greenlawn Funeral Home in Branson.
