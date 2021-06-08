Memorial services for Jerome Jay Barrett, age 77, of Omaha, Ark., will be held June 12, 2021, from 11-3 pm at Eagles Club, 3829 11th St, Rockford, Ill.
He died on June 2, 2021. Jerome was born on Aug. 27, 1943., in Rockford, Ill., the son of Clarence & Tessie Barrett.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Mary (Watson) Barrett, daughter, Renee Joan Barrett, brothers and sister, Linda, Gene, Rich, Jack, and David.
He is survived by his two sons, Jason (Lisa) Barrett and Justin Barrett, along with five more sons and daughters, Rae Ann (Doug) Baker, Eric (Debbi) Watson, Mickey (Kathy) Watson, Jeff (Pam) Watson, and Kim Grande, his two brothers, Jerald (Charlotte) Barrett and Jim (Charlene) Barrett, two sisters, Nancy (Roger) Gregory, and Mary (Timo) Heavlin.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
