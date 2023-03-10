Dr. Dane Karl Imerman, political science professor, traveler, interviewer, and researcher, passed away on 12 February 2023, in Skopje, Macedonia.
Dane was born on the 18th of August 1980, in the US Army Hospital in Bremerhaven, Germany. He attended high school in Hollister, Missouri, graduating valedictorian. In 2002, Dane graduated Magna Sum Laude from Mizzou, and was granted a PhD. in Political Science from Ohio State in 2010. Dane taught for two years at Oberlin College and then at Denison University. He married Sara Ross in 2005, a married that produced a set of twins, Elizabeth Helen and Elijah David Imerman. Unfortunately, the marriage ended in 2019, however Dane remained very close to his children.
Dane was in Macedonia continuing to do what he had come to love so much in the last few years, traveling, interviewing, and researching in Eastern Europe. His travels included virtually every country from Estonia to Greece in that time.
Dane was preceded in death by his brothers Timothy Steven and Matthew Victor Imerman. He is survived by his children, Elizabeth Helen and Elijah David Imerman, his brother Lucas Edward Imerman, his mother Janet Lea Woodring, his father Steven Victor Imerman, his stepfather Joel Woodring, and his stepmother Kyong Hwa "Song" Imerman.
There will be a memorial service for Dane at 2 PM on the 17th of February 2023, in the King's Way United Methodist Church at 2401 S Lone Pine Ave, Springfield, Missouri.
