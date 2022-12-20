Micheal Arn, 68, of Reeds Spring, MO passed away on December 7, 2022 at Cox Medical Center in Branson.
Micheal was born to Wayne and Melvina (Gillham) Arn on March 27, 1954 in Iola, KS. Micheal married the love of his life, Donna Eisenbrandt on November 12, 1971 in Nevada, MO.
He was preceded in death by his father Wayne and brother Mark.
Micheal is survived by his wife Donna Arn; his mother Maxine Arn of Reeds Spring, MO; his children Steven Arn (Natalie), of Geneva, FL, Lannette Wood of Burlington, KS and Michelle Arn of Savonburg,KS; his eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; four sisters Linda Close (Rex) of Iola, KS, Latona McVey of Iola, KS, Lori Rowe (Rick) of Lowry City, MO and LeAnn McKee of Reeds Spring, MO.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home & Crematory, Branson.
