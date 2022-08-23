Jane Anne Friggle, 85, of Branson MO passed away on Aug. 19, 2022 in her home.
Jane was born on May 23, 1937 in Chicago, IL, the daughter of Ted and Catherine Jenoske Schlesna.
She was preceded in death by her parents and one sister.
Jane is survived by her husband, Dave Friggle, of the home.
A Funeral Mass will be held for Jane at 11:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022 at Our Lady of The Lake Catholic Church in Branson. Burial will be at a later date in St. Mary’s Cemetery in Evergreen Park, IL.
Local arrangements are under the direction of Greenlawn Funeral Home in Branson.
