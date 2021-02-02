Private services will be held at a later date for Arthur David Weber, 85.
He died Jan. 30, 2021.
He was born in Oct. 6, 1935, in Los Angeles, to Carl and Margaret (McArthur) Weber.
He is survived by his wife Gale Weber of Harrison, Ark.; his children, Douglas (Krista) Weber of Highlands Ranch, Colo., Daniel (Karen) Weber of Castle Pines, Colo., and David (Courtney) Weber of Mercer Island,Wash.; his sister Marilyn (Michael) of Solana Beach, Calif.; and his ex-wife Linda Weber of Centennial, Colo.
Cremation arrangements were under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson, Mo.
