Cassandra Lynn Essary, of Taneyville, MO passed away on July 7, 2023.
She was born on August 23, 1982 in Branson, MO.
Sissy is survived by her parents, Jack and Peggy Essary.
Visitation will be Wednesday, July 12, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. in Snapp-Bearden Forsyth Chapel. Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. at Roller Cemetery Taneyville.
Arrangments under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.