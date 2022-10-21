Linda K. Kent, 71, of Kimberling City, MO passed away on October 13, 2022.
Linda was born December 26, 1950, in Sacramento, CA, the daughter of Weldon and Bonnie (Stevens) Townsend.
She was preceded in death by her husband Terry Kent; her parents; son Terry Kent Jr; and two sisters Alice McQuillen and Dolores White.
Linda is survived by her two daughters Jennifer Osborn and husband Andrew of Kimberling City, MO and Michelle Matthews and husband Christopher of Omaha, NE; brother David Townsend and wife Jean of San Tan Valley, AZ; five grandchildren; three great grandchildren and a host of other family and friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, 11 a.m. at the First Baptist Church Kimberling City, MO.
Arrangements was under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home Kimberling City, MO.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.