Norman John Cizek passed away on Thursday, June 15, 2023 at Shepherd of the Hills Nursing Center in Branson.
Norman was born on August 25, 1936 in Withee, WI, the son of Adolf and Gertrude Cizek.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Renae M. Cizek; grandson, Jacob Cizek and ten siblings.
Norman is survived by his two children: Scott Cizek and wife, Teri of Branson, MO; Pam Grisham and husband, Tod of Branson, MO; ten grandchildren; and seventeen great-grandchildren.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday from 2 p.m. until time of service at the funeral home. Funeral Services 3 p.m. on Wednesday, June 21, at Greenlawn Funeral Home Branson with Pastor Chuck Puckett officiating.
In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to: The Covenant Life Childrens Ministry 120 N. 3rd St. Branson, MO 65616.
Arrangements are under the direction of Greenlawn Funeral Home Branson.
