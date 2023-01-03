Earl Junior Harris, 59, passed away December 26, 2022, in Branson, Missouri.
Earl entered this life July 4, 1963, the son of Burden and Marion (Price) Harris in Galena, Missouri.
Earl proudly served his country in the United States Marines.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Marion Louise Harris.
Earl is survived by his significant other of nine years, Debra.
There are no formal services planned at this time. Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
