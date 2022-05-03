A celebration of life for Sheena Diane Pettit, 66, of Merriam Woods, Mo., is being planned for a later date.
She died on April 16, 2022. Sheena was born on Nov. 21, 1955.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Jan Henderson, and her brother, Shawn Henderson.
She is survived by her husband, Jim Pettit, her children, Adam Pettit and Christian Pettit Cochran, father, John Henderson, siblings, Rachelle Heller, Clay Henderson, Tammy Dickey and Eric Henderson.
Cremation is under the direction of the Kissee-Schofield-Eakins Funeral Home, Forsyth, Mo.
