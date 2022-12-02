Kirk Douglas Hunter, 66, of Hollister, MO passed away on November 1, 2022.
Kirk entered this life on October 24, 1956, in Malvern, Arkansas. He was an entertainer in Branson for twenty years. He performed at the Hot Hits Theatre for many years. Kirk was in the Motown Grow and he had his own show, The Prince of Motown (Marvin Gaye) and The Master of Soul. He was also part of The Temptation and The Four Tops with Legends in Concert years ago for a few years.
He was preceded in death by his parents and three brothers; Nell, Rayfield, and Micky Hunter.
Kirk is survived by his first wife Arlene Hunter of Detroit, MI; second wife Jolene Hardin-Hunter of Hollister, MO; and children Natasha Moss of Las Vegas, NV, Kirk D. (Wit) Hunter Jr. of Detroit, MI, Stacy (Chesley) Hunter Kelley of Detroit, MI, Stephanie Hunter of Detroit, MI, Jodie (Randal) Spears of Everton, AR, Jami Norton of Harrison, AR, and Richard Hoppis Jr. of Hasty, AR; two brothers Melvin (Alice) Hunter of St. Joseph, MO, and John (Keshia) Hunter of Detroit, MI; three sisters Willie Mae (Dewey) Richardson of Malvern, AR, Shirley (Robert) Lloyd of Detroit, MI, and Helen Hunter of Detroit, MI; fourteen grandsons; five granddaughters; and one great-granddaughter.
No memorial services are planned at this time.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.