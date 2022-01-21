Funeral Mass for Lena Jane Heald, 96, of St. Peters formerly of Branson, Mo., will be held at 10a.m. Jan. 22, 2022 at Our Lady Of The Lake Catholic Church in Branson, Mo., with burial to follow in Ozarks Memorial Park Cemetery.
She died on Jan. 17, 2022 in St. Peters, Mo.
Lena was born on Sept. 26, 1925 in Ralston, Okla., the daughter of William Bailey and Macie Delp McSwain.
Arrangements are under the direction of Greenlawn Funeral Home in Branson, Mo.
