A celebration of life for Vivian Nepras, 93, of Forsyth, Mo., will be held at a later date. Family and friends will be notified.
She died Dec. 14, 2020.
She is survived by her husband, Robert; two sons and one daughter, Marshall (Andrea) Nepras, of Kenosha, Wis., Kent (Susan) Nepras of Warrenville, Ill., and Marcia Frimerman and her late husband, Akki, of Calabasas, Calif.
Cremation is under the direction of the Kissee-Schofield-Eakins Funeral Home, Forsyth, Mo.
