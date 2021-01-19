There will be a celebration of life held later in the spring of 2021 for John Henry Cook, 94, of Omaha, Ark.
He died Jan. 8, 2021.
He was born Sept.16, 1926, in Beckley, West Virginia, the son of Stewart and Stella (Richmond) Cook.
He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Joan (Tunney) Cook; four brothers, Jimmy, Russell, Robert, and Charlie Cook; and three sisters, Elouise Rapier, Evelyn Thompson, and Elizabeth Cook.
He is survived by his son, Jonathan (Rita) Cook of Bergman, Ark.; two daughters, April (John) Tremblay of Chesapeake Beach, Md., and Laurie Cook of Omaha, Ark. Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.