Lois Jean Hughey, 79, of Branson, MO passed away on Sunday, August 14, 2022.
Lois was born on Saturday, September 19, 1942 in Idaho to Clarence and Mildred (Young) Hughey.
She is preceded in death by her parents and daughter Dawny Hughey.
Lois is survived by three sons, Dennis Hughey and wife, Tammy of Galena, MO, Dorman Hughey of Branson, MO and T.J. Hughey; one brother Dean Wilson and his wife, Glenda of Washington State; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends she has meet in her lifetime.
A private service is being planned.
Cremation is under the direction of the Kissee-Schofield-Eakins Funeral Home, Forsyth, MO.
