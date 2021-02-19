Visitation for Fred Robert Harshbarger, 86, of Branson, Mo., will be held Feb. 23, 2021 from 11 a.m. till 12 p.m. at Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson. Private burial will be at a later time in the Ozarks Memorial Park Cemetery, Branson, Mo.
He was preceded in death by his parents, a half-brother Jim and a sister Sue.
He died Feb. 16, 2021.
Fred was born March 17, 1934 in Altoona, Penn., the son of JE and Leta Harshbarger.
He is survived by his wife Janet of the home; two sons Fred (Vickie) Harshbarger, Jr. of Branson; Brian Harshbarger of Fla., one daughter Elaine (Mark Gonzalez) Harshbarger of Gilbert, Ariz., a half-brother Robert (Cheryl) Harshbarger of Altoona, Penn., and a half-sister Ann of Florida.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
