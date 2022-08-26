Larry “Lambo” Edward Lambert, 70, of Branson, MO passed away on August 21, 2022.
Larry entered this life on October 27, 1951, the son of Pink Edward Lambert and Elva Irene (Ramsey) Lambert in Hanford, CA.
He is preceded in death by his parents and stepsister, Mary Lambert.
Larry is survived by his brother, John Lambert of Nebraska and sister, Mary Lambert of California.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
