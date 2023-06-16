Lee Ellen Kinser, 64, passed away on June 8th, 2023.
Lee Ellen was born in Wichita, KS on Feb. 10, 1959, to parents James Lee and Betty Lee Hoskins.
She was preceded in death by her first husband Eugene Paul Cole; father James Lee Hoskins; and mother Betty Lee Hoskins.
Lee Ellen is survived by her husband Kenny Dale Kinser; her children Hannah Elizabeth Hernandez, Rebekah Lee Parton, and Zachary James Paul Cole; her grandchildren Hezakiah Keandre Hernandez, Marshall Abigail Parton, Cody Jett Parton, Aspen Faith Enix, and Judah Ryan Hernandez.
Lee Ellen’s memorial service will be held at Friendly Baptist Church in Branson, MO on June 24, at 2 p.m. with reception to follow. Her body will be laid to rest at Eureka Springs Cemetery at a future date.
Arrangements under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory.
