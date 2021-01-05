A celebration of life was held for Alvin Deane Sickels, age 73, of Branson, Mo., on Jan. 4, 2021. Inurnment will be at the IOOF (Independent Order of Odd Fellows) Cemetery in Indianola, Iowa, at a later date.
He died Dec. 28, 2020.
He was born June 10, 1947, in Creston, Iowa, the son of Deane and Lucille (Jones) Sickels.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Raymond Sickels.
He is survived by his wife, Jane Sickels; son, Mark (Amy) Sickels of Indianola, Iowa; two daughters, Leslie (Mark) Muerner of Norwalk, Iowa and Emily (Fred) Scharbrough of Branson, Mo.; and sister, Alice Hansen of Evanston, Ill.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
