A celebration of life will be held at a later time For Brenden Todd Dougherty 31 of Forsyth, Mo.
He died on Oct. 28, 2021. Brenden was born on July 27, 1990., in Red Oak, Iowa., the son of Gregory and Kelly (Meads) Dougherty
Preceding him in death is his uncle, Jeff Dougherty and a niece, Anna Tudor.
He is survived by his parents, Gregory and Kelly Dougherty of Forsyth, Mo., grandparents, Jerry and Ellen Dougherty of Cross Timbers, Mo., and Ace and Ruth Meads of Glenwood, Iowa, three siblings, Amanda (Johnathan) Tudor of Ozark, Mo., Megan (Josh) Dougherty of Ozark, Mo., and Caitlin Dougherty of Branson, Mo.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.