A celebration of life for Lana Sue Barker 61, of Branson, Mo., will be held on Oct. 9, 2021 with visitation at 9a.m.and services at 10a.m. in the Branson Bible Church with Dr. Rich Toliver officiating. Burial will be in Ozarks Memorial Park Cemetery, Branson under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory.
She died on Sept. 28, 2021. Lana was born on Oct. 8, 1959., in Branson, Mo., to Wayne and Marie Barker.
She was preceded in death by her father, Wayne Barker, brother Brad Barker and step-father Jim Fulkerson.
She is survived by her daughter, Amanda Barker of Kansas City, Mo., her mother, Marie Fulkerson of Branson, Mo., brother Steve (Dody) Barker of Birmingham, Ala., sister Julie Barker of Ozark, Mo., and twin sister Jana (Harold) Fear of Kansas City, Mo.
