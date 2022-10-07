Gregory “Greg” Wade Snowden, 70, of Branson, MO passed away September 25, 2022.
Greg entered this life November 3, 1951, the son of Finis Faye Snowden and Erma Lee (Akers) Higgins in Branson, MO.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
Greg proudly served our nation in the United States Navy. He greatly appreciated his time traveling with the Navy and collected small trinkets for his daughters, his favorite places being the Philippines and Japan.
Greg is survived by his two daughters Jennifer (Travis) Slayton of Poplar Bluff, MO and Kelly (Grant) Jobe of Vista, CA; nine grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; sister Paula Arney of Rockaway Beach, MO; three nephews; one niece; four great-nieces; one great-nephew; as well as many cousins, aunts, uncles, and friends.
No formal services are currently planned.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.