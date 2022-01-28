Harlene Claire McCreery-Davis, 69, of Branson, Mo.
She died on Jan. 21, 2022. Harlene was born April 28, 1952 in Sioux Falls, South Dakota to Kenneth & Florence McCreery.
She was preceded in death by her parents, brother Harley McCreery and husband Mark Davis.
She is survived by her son, Adrian McCreery and daughter-in-law Noelle DeAngelis of Branson,Mo.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson. Burial will be in the spring at Woodland Cemetery in Sioux Falls.
