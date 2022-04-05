A memorial service for Ida R. Wobrock-Jinkerson, 83, of Galena, Mo., will be at 4 p.m. April 7, 2022, at Living Word Church, 50 Hope Way, Branson West, Mo., with Pastor Dan Olson officiating.
She died on March 31, 2022.
Lda was born on June 14, 1938, in Wayne, Mich., the daughter of Dallas and Iva (Vanwashanova) Lemmanns.
She is preceded in death by her parents, first husband, John Wobrock and second husband, Harry Jinkerson,and a brother, Robert Bell.
She is survived by her two daughters, Sherry Wobrock and Connie (Doug) Spain son, John Wobrock, Godson, Rick Nicolls, brother, Edward Bell two sisters, Linda Clayton, and Paula Bell.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
