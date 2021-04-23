Donna Rose Sharp, age 64, of Springfield, Mo., She died on April 9, 2021, in Republic, Mo. Donna was born on Oct. 11, 1956, In Hemet ,Calif., To Adolph and Genevieve (Prachniak) Chodkowski.
She is survived by her two sons, Michael Sharp of Springfield, Mo., And Matthew Sharp of Hemet, Calif.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.