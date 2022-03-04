No services are planned at this time for Virgil Keith Gross, 64, of Ridgedale, Mo.
He died on March 2, 2022. Virgil was born on Aug. 20, 1957.
He was preceded in death by his son, Andrew Gross.
He is survived by his wife, Marie Gross and son, Calin Gross.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Greenlawn Funeral Home Branson, Mo.
