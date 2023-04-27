Melva Jean (Licklider) Spurgeon, 85, of Topeka KS, (formerly of Kirbyville MO), passed away April 21, 2023.
Melva was born on March 20, 1938 in St. Louis, MO. She married Lenard Ivan Spurgeon on February 4, 1955.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Melvin Roy Licklider and Lela Mae (Beck) Licklider; sisters, Hazel Marie (Licklider) Schroeder and Linda Fay (Licklider) Biby; husband, Lenard Ivan Spurgeon; daughter, Jean Marie (Spurgeon) Isaacs; and son Gary Lenard Spurgeon.
Melva is survived by her brother Richard Melvin (Penny) Licklider; daughter, Terri (Nick) Kern of Topeka, KS; son-in-law, Gary (Katria) Isaacs of Bradleyville, MO; grandchildren: Brian(Jessica) Isaacs, Travis Isaacs, Rachel Langenfeld, Sarah(Nick) Penna, Jesse Kern, Cassidy Kern, and Jodi Kern; and great-grandchildren Charity Isaacs, Wesley, Wriley and Charlee Isaacs, and Avery and Zoey Langenfeld. She is also survived by many other beloved family and friends.
Visitation will be held on Friday, April 28th, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home & Crematory. Funeral services will be on Saturday April 29 at 10 a.m. in the funeral home with Pastor Sue Clayton officiating. Burial will be in Ozarks Memorial Park Cemetery, Branson.
Arrangments under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory.
