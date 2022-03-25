A memorial service for Ronald Cletus Kalz, 76, of Branson, Mo., was held on March 23, 2022, at Cremations of the Ozarks, Hollister, Mo.
He died on March 12, 2022.Ronald was born on March 30, 1945, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., the son of Anthony and Vivian (Winter) Kalz.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Doris Jean Kalz, sister, Donna Rockwell, and grandson, Christopher Head.
He is survived by his four daughters, Darlene (Robert) Head, Laura Cornelius, Sheila Rivera, and Shelley Kalz, , two brothers, Dennis Kalz, and Rick Kalz.
Services and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.