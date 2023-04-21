Larry Eugene Clines, 80, passed away on April 15, 2023.
Larry was born to Adrian and Alice (Handschumaker) Clines on July 27, 1942 in Coffeyville, KS.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Adrain and Alice Clines; and infant sister, Delma Jean Clines.
Larry is survived by his wife of 61 years, Betty Sue Clines of Springfield, MO; two sons, Robert Clines and his wife, Megan of Willard, MO and Larry Dean Clines and his wife, Becky of Crane, MO; daughter, Robin Eubanks and her husband, Keith of Springfield, MO; sister, Dixie Mitchell and her husband, Jerry of Louisburg, MO; nine grandchildren, Amanda Richards and her husband, Chris, Josh Vierheller, Cory Clines and his wife, Amanda, Bethany Tindle and her husband, Daniel, Dustin Clines, Matthew Clines, Kody Clines and his wife, Marissa, Brittne Miller and her husband, Parker and Braden Clines; eleven great grandchildren, Ryan Richards, Addison Vierheller, Aubrey Clines, Cole Clines, Olivia Tindle, Peyton Tindle, Isabella Clines, Khloe Clines, Eli Clines, Korbin Clines and Colbie Lyn Russo; brothers in law, Tim Cox and Ralph Bradford; sisters in law, Marilyn Greenway and Barb Inman and many other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, April 18, in Stumpff Funeral Chapel, Crane, MO. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, April 19, in Stumpff Funeral Chapel, Crane, MO
with Roger Melton officiating. Burial will be in Eisenhour Cemetery, Spokane, MO.
Arrangments under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home, Crane, MO.
