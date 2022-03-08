Service for Sylvia ‘Nicole’ Miller, 49, of Reeds Spring, Mo., will be March 4, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Stumpff Funeral Chapel Kimberling City, Mo., with Pastor Jim Campbell officiating. Burial will follow at Yocum Pond Cemetery Reeds Spring, Mo.
Sylvia was born on Nov. 4, 1972., in Summersville, Tenn., the daughter of James and Barbara (White) Stewart.
She died on Feb. 23, 2022.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Michael Miller and her parents.
She is survived by three sons, Michael Miller Jr of Reeds Spring, Mo., Aaron Miller and Kenze Buster of Reeds Spring, Mo.,and Preston Miller of Reeds Spring, Mo., two daughters, Megan (Kyle) Baughman of Galena, Mo., and Ariel Deatley of Reeds Spring, Mo.
Arrangements are under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home Kimberling City, Mo.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.