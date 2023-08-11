of Nixa, MO passed away on August 5, 2023.
She was born on March 3, 1940.
Dixie is survived by her husband, Wendell Wayne Phillips Sr.; two sons: Randy Phillips and Todd Phillips; and daughter, Mirinda Frealy.
A celebration of life will be 10 a.m. on Saturday, August 12, at Castlewood Senior Center, 1535 N. Old Castle Road, Nixa, MOi. Inurnment will be at a later time in Hanes Cemetery, Centerville, IA.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
