Charles Eugene Bart, 86, of Hollister, Missouri, passed away December 31, 2021.
He entered this life December 28, 1935, in Highbridge, Iowa, the son of Eugene and Lucille (Lister) Bart. He was joined in marriage May 20, 1967, to Sharon Russell of Des Moines, IA
Charles is preceded in death by his parents; two sisters Mildred Appenzeller and Marion Duffy; two brothers-in-law: Hap Appenzeller and William Duffy, and several nephews.
Charles is survived by his wife Sharon Bart; sons Charles (Denice) Bart of Reeds Spring, Missouri, and Brian (Stacy) Bart of Billings, Missouri; two daughters: Kimberly (Carl) Berry of Norfolk, Virginia and Diane (David) Wells of Johnston, Iowa: six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
No formal services are currently planned. Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.cremationsoftheozraks.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.