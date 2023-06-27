Garland Dewel Davidson, of Taneyville, MO passed away on June 23, 2023.
He was born on March 15, 1933.
Garland is survived by daughter, Shelia Burkhart.
Graveside services were held on June 27 in the Helphrey Cemetery, Taneyville. Services were under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Forsyth Chapel.
