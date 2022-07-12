Judith Burkitt, 78, of Forsyth, passed away on Saturday, July 2, 2022.
Services for her were held Thursday, July 7, 2022 at Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Ozark.
Judith entered into life on November 25, 1943 in Jersey County, IL, the daughter of George N. Luke and Tillie E. (Abbott) Luke.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband LaVerne Bernard Burkitt; and an infant daughter Ellen Marie.
Judith is survived by her children, Russell Burkitt and Lori Burkitt; her sister, Janet Thomasson of Clever, MO and her five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Services were under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home & Crematory, Branson.
