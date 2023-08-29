Born October 15, 1941 in Springfield, MO. Preceded in Death by his wife, Natalee, father Herbert Carsten and mother Betty Pope Durbin.
Jerry attended Central High School graduating in 1959. He served in the US Navy and was discharged honorably in 1963. Jerry worked in the auto glass industry where he later became co-owner of Lea and Carsten Glass. Retiring in 1986, he embarked on a fishing career that spanned 26 years, 21 of these years he was associated with Bass Pro Shops and Big Cedar Lodge in Branson, MO. Retiring again in 2003, Jerry and his wife, Natalee, enjoyed Branson Summers and Florida winters. Natalee preceded him in death in 2008 after 43 years of marriage.
In the following years, Jerry met Sandy Hall. They were united in marriage on January 6, 2014. Together they enjoyed over nine years of marriage filled with service to the community through the Taney County Shrine Club. Sandy loved Jerry fiercely and stood by his side through a number of health challenges, always smiling or shaking her head as he was seldom a good patient. Jerry's children were alway grateful he found someone to share his life with in his remaining years.
Jerry is survived by his wife Sandy Carsten, five children: Jackie Carsten of Ozark, MO, Pam Ward of Branson West, MO, Sheila Liddle of Plano, TX, Jerry Carsten Jr of Siloam Springs, AR and Carie Hinkle of Nixa, MO, many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Jerry requested in lieu of flowers that donations be made to the Taney County Shrine Club.
Funeral Services will be held at 2:30 p.m., Thursday, August 31, 2023 at Greenlawn Funeral Home Branson. Burial will follow in Jones Chastain Cemetery in Ozark, MO. A visitation will be held from 1:30 p.m. until time of service.
