Graveside service for Lorene Thomas 86, of Shell Knob, Mo., will be Oct. 20, 2021, at 2p.m. at the Eisenhour Cemetery Spokane, Mo.
She died on Oct. 16, 2021.Lorene was born Oct. 15, 1935., in Reeds Spring, Mo., the daughter of Joe and Eva (Allen) Logan.
She was preceded in death by her husband and parents.
She is survived by sons, Jody Hunt of Republic, Mo., and Alfred Ray Hunt of Billings, Mo., one daughter, Gloria G. Duvall of Marionville, Mo., one sister, Mary Lou Davis of Billings, Mo.
Arrangements are under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home Crane, Mo.
