Homer “Dean” Curbow, 82, of Omaha, AR passed away on Saturday, December 31, 2022 at Cox Medical Center Branson.
Dean was born July 28, 1940 to Joe and MaryLee (Wallace) in Ridgedale, MO and attended Hollister schools. On November 25, 1962, Dean married Shirley Davidson.
He was preceded in death by his parents, four brothers Joe Lee, Ray, Bert, Rex and four sisters Violet, Rose, Fern, and Rachel Ivy.
Dean is survived by his wife of sixty years Shirley; son Robert Curbow of Omaha, AR; daughters Frances Blevins (Lawrence) of Omaha, AR and Sharon Hughey (Randy) of Taneyville, MO; four grandchildren Jamie, Cullen, Allison, James; five great grandchildren Bailynn, Hadley, Tate, Abram and Addilyn; brother Darrell (Shirlene) Curbow of Bergman, AR; sisters Daisy (Ron) Morris of Earlton, KS, Lillie Parton of Lampe, MO, Lotus (Jerry) Parton of Lampe, MO, Iris (Jerald) Fitzwater of Hollister, MO and Pansy Daniel of Harrison AR.
A visitation will be held Sunday, Jan.8, 2023 from 3 to 5 p.m. at Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home in Branson. Funeral services will be Monday, Jan, 9, 2023 at 1 p.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Johnny Atchison and Pastor Al Pulis officiating. Burial will follow in Goodall Cemetery, Blue Eye, MO.
Arrangements under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson.
