Rena Ann Ringgold of Branson, MO passed away on Saturday, January 21, 2023 in Springfield, MO.
Rena was born in Gainesville, NY on July 10, 1937.
She was preceeded in death by her husbands Billy Jones in 1995 and Leo Ringgold in 2012; baby daughter Debra Sue Jones in 1958; and three siblings, Wesley Boutwell, Peter Boutwell and Sally Voice.
Funeral services for Rena will be on Monday, Jan. 30, at the First Assembly of God Church in Branson, MO. Visitation will be from 12:30 to 2 p.m. The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. in the church with burial following in Ozarks Memorial Park Cemetery, Branson, MO.
Arrangements are under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson, MO.
