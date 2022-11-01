DuWayne Edward Moug, 63, of Branson, MO passed away October 27, 2022, at home with family by his side.
DuWayne entered this life September 10, 1959, the son of Edward and Lillian (O’Brien) Moug in Valley City, ND. DuWayne was joined in marriage June 19, 2010, to Terri Lynn Hubert.
DuWayne proudly served his country in the United States Navy during Desert Storm. He earned the rank of Petty Officer First Class (PO1) and was awarded the Navy Achievement Medal (NA M), National Defense Service Medal (NDS M), Navy Unit Commendation (NUC) ribbon, Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal (AFEM), and Southwest Asia Service Medal (SWASM) with Bronze Star. After his twenty-year service to his country and retirement from the Navy, he worked as an electrician.
He is survived by wife of twelve years Terri Moug of Branson, MO; daughter Kimberly Hulihan and husband, Neil, of Tokyo, Japan; son David Moug of Kansas City, MO; daughter, Kelly Moug of Branson, MO; and eleven grandchildren: Boenn, Elijah, Brooklyn, Lilly, Loreynna, Rowan, Callie, Celeste, Victoria, Maddison, and Audrey; his parents Edward and Lillian Moug; sisters Terry Larsen and husband, Steve of Fairbanks, AK, and Stephanie Moug of Moorhead, MN; brothers Steve Moug and wife, Robin of Pasco, WA, and Rodney Moug and wife Janie of Walnut Shade, MO; nieces Ailisia, Jackie, Crystal, Danielle, Audrey, Sara, and Lauren; nephews Justin and Brandon; great-nieces: Megan, Courtney, Jaylynn, Dawnavi, Aubrye, Trinity, and Cameron; great-nephew, Elijah; beloved puppies: Jack, Lucy, Kinako, Loki, Knight, and Ren; as well as many friends made throughout a lifetime that took him across the world.
There will be a visitation and funeral service held 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, at Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home in Branson, with funeral services to follow. Graveside service will be 10 a.m. on Thursday Nov. 3, 2022, at Missouri Veterans Cemetery in Springfield, Missouri.
Arrangements are under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson.
