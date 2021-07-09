A celebration of life for Joyce Alene Riedese, was July 8, 2021. Private family interment will be at a later date in Missouri Veterans Cemetery, Springfield, Mo.
She died on July 4, 2021.Joyce was born on April 4, 1948 in Mexico, Mo., the daughter of Cecil & Ethel (Gerdeman) Pew.
She was preceded in death by her parents and one sister, Phyllis Smith.
She is survived by her husband, Vincent Riedesel of Branson, Mo., daughters, Stacy (Jerry) Lybarger of Blue Springs, Mo., and Kathie
Remley of Independence, Mo. brother, Cecil Pew of Lee’s Summit, Mo., sisters, Bonnie (Floyd) Joy of Vandalia, Mo., Marilyn (Virgil) Smith of Vandalia, Mo., Sharon Dameron of Bowling Green, Mo., and Ruth Dameron of Bowling Green, Mo.
Arrangements were under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home & Crematory, Branson, Mo.
