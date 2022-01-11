There will be a private family memorial held at a later date for Norman John Bardeen, 84, of Branson, Mo.
He died on Dec. 22, 2021. Norman was born on July 17, 1937,in Green Bay, Wisc., the son of William and Charlotte Bardeen.
He is preceded in death by his parents and wife, Wynona (Higbee) Bardeen.
He is survived by brother, Charles Bardeen, son, William Bardeen, stepson, Jon W. Mains, daughter, Cindy Bardeen, stepdaughter, Melissa Cardenas.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
