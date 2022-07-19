John Polson Gerdel, Jr., 77, of Branson, MO, passed away on July 10, 2022.
John entered this life on June 27, 1945, the son of John “Jack” and Carol (Chittendon) Gerdel in Kansas City, KS. John was joined in marriage to Janna Hickman on November 27, 1982.
He is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Phillip; and stepdad, Al Gerdel.
John proudly served his country in the United States Navy Air Reserve.
He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Janna Gerdel of Branson; son, David (Gina) Gerdel of Independence, MO; daughter, Rebecca (Chad) Gerdel Balliet of Nixa, MO; beloved Shih Tzu, SuSu; sister, Barbara (Bill) Steen of Raymore, MO; brother, Doug (Patti) Gerdel of Topeka, KS; and various cousins, nieces, and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, at Cremations of the Ozarks, located at 115 Industrial Park Drive in Hollister, MO. Visitation will start at 4 p.m. followed by a service at 5p.m. Reverend Michael Carlton will be officiating.
Service and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.