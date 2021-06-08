A Celebration of Life for James Thomas Eldridge 84, of Branson, Mo., will be held at 11a.m., on June 11, 2021 at Greenlawn Funeral Home in Branson, Mo., Preceded by a visitation at 10am. Burial with full military honors to follow at 2p.m. in the Missouri Veterans Cemetery in Springfield, Mo.
He died on May 30, 2021.Jim was born Aug. 30, 1936., in Kansas City, Mo., the son of Charles D., and Dorothy A. Eldridge.
He is survived by his wife, Judy, son, James Travis Eldridge of San Antonio, Texas, daughters, Marty Jones of Pittsburg, Mo., Jamie Drakey of Overland Park, Kan., Jill Eldridge of Overland Park, Kan., Jodi Doran of Franklin, Tenn., and Jordan Robinson of Ozark, Mo.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Greenlawn Funeral Home in Branson, Mo.,
