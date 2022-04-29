A Celebration of Life Service for Dr. Kenton Carl Olson, 82, of Branson, Mo., will be held at 1p.m. May 7, 2022 at “The Hub” located at Lakewood Estates in Branson, Mo.
He died on March 4, 2022 in Branson, Mo.
Kenton was born on Dec. 29, 1939, in Logansport, Ind., the son of Carl Ernest and Ruth Oury Olson.
He is survived by his wife, Patricia Olson, and three sons, Eric, Leif and Lars Olson.
Arrangements and cremation were under the direction of Greenlawn Funeral Home in Branson.
