Karen Bowen, 65, of Galena, MO passed away on May 26, 2023.
Karen was born on November 7, 1957 in Rockford, IL to Anthony and Betty (Starks) Rogers.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a younger brother, Mike Rogers; and a grandson, Jeremia Calkins.
Karen is survived by her husband, David Bowen of Galena, MO; one son, Charles Hobson, Jr. and his wife, Heather of Machesney Park, IL; two daughters, Linda Maupin and her husband, James of Arrington, TN and Loura Moore and her husband, Bobby of Pocahontas, AR; one brother, Anthony Rogers, Jr.; one sister, Carrie Steder; four grandchildren; three great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the animal shelter of choosing.
Memorial visitation was held on Tuesday, May 31, in Stumpff Funeral Chapel, Kimberling City, MO. Cremation was under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home, Kimberling City, MO.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.