Graveside service for Carl Moore 88, of Galena, Mo., will be Nov. 29, 2021, at 10a.m. at the Cape Fair Cemetery, Cape Fair, Mo., with Pastor Phil McKinney officiating.
He died on Nov. 1, 2021. Carl was born on Sept. 23, 1933, in Springfield, Mo., the
son of Charles and Frances (Watts) Moore.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Kenneth Charles Moore.
He is survived by three sons, Raymond Carl Moore of Cape Fair, Mo., Ronald Allen (Becky) Moore of Springfield, Mo., and John Richard (Nancy) Moore of Branson, Mo., daughter, Ramona Lynn (John) Williams of Fair Grove, Mo., brother, Charles Newton Moore of Calif., sister, Joyce Ann Moore of Calif.
Cremation was under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home Kimberling City, Mo.
