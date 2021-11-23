A private celebration of life will be held at a later date for Barbara “Sam” Ann Robinson, 82, of Branson West, Mo.
She died on Nov. 14, 2021. Barbara was born on May 17, 1939, in Plainfield, New Jersey.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Julia and William Salmon, son, Ronald Mills Robinson, Jr, and sister, Peggy Riopel.
She is survived by her husband, Ronald Mills Robinson of Branson West, Mo., son, Scott (Peggy) Robinson of Saddlebrooke, Mo.
Arrangements and cremation are under the care of Cremations of the Ozarks.
