Melvin Gerald Nelson, 88, of Blue Eye, MO passed away on Friday, December 16, 2022 at his home.
Melvin was born December 31, 1933 in Sugar Grove, IL to Ervin and Louise Nelson. He served eight years as a Navy Reserve Sailor. On October 23, 1954, Melvin married Marilyn Jean Valien in Geneva, IL.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ervin and Louise; two brothers Don Nelson and Rich Nelson; his sister Ruthann Rupp; grandson Stephen Nelson and step-grandson Justin James.
Melvin is survived by his loving wife, Marilyn Nelson of 68 years; son Stephen Nelson (Kathy) and son Gary Nelson (Roberta); his siblings Betty Christensen, Dave Nelson and Linda Nelson; granddaughter Melody Jean Nelson and her future husband Mitch Brooks; step-great granddaughter Caitlin and her son Bradley; step-grandchildren James Milligan and Sara Flint and her family along with other family and friends.
Services were held Monday, Dec. 19, 2022 in Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson. Melvin was laid to rest in Ozarks Memorial Park Cemetery, Branson.
Arrangements under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson.
