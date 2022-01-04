There will be a celebration of life held at a later date for Jeremiah “Toby” Tobias Bonner, 43, of Branson West, Mo.
He died on Dec. 22, 2021.Jeremiah was born on Sept. 7, 1978, in Springfield, Mo., the son of James Timothy Bonner and Anita Marie Carr.
He is preceded in death by his father.
He is survived by his mother, Anita Carr, and brothers, Ben Bonner and Jason Bonner.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.